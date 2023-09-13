Northview Defeats Pine Forest In Match Played With No Officials

September 13, 2023

In a match played without officials, the Northview Chiefs defeated the Pine Forest Eagles 2-0 in high school volleyball Tuesday in Bratt.

Northview took the two sets 25-14, 25-12.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Northview (5-3) will be at Laurel Hill on Thursday. Pine Forest (0-5) will host West Florida on Monday.

We were told there were no officials at the game due to a scheduling error.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 