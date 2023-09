Northview Chiefs Beat The Escambia Gators In Three Sets (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs defeated the Escambia Gators 3-2 in high school volleyball action Tuesday evening.

Northview won the match in Bratt in five sets, 13-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-12, 15-10.

With the win, Northview improves to 6-3.

