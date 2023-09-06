No Charges Filed After Woman’s Brother Kills Her Ex-boyfriend After He Broke Into Her Trailer

September 6, 2023

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says no charges are being filed after a deadly shooting Tuesday night at an Escambia County mobile home park.

Deputies arrived about 9:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park on Pine Forest Road to find the 26-year old deceased from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

The ECSO said the man went to his 47 year old ex-girlfriend’s residence. He broke the door down and forced his way into the trailer. Once inside, he hit the female several times. She texted her family for assistance, and her 23 year old brother, along with others, responded to the house to help.

During the argument, the ex-boyfriend pulled a gun, cocked it and aimed it at the brother. The brother then shot the man twice, and he died from his wounds, the ECSO said.

The investigation is continuing, but at this point the ECSO said no charges will be filed.

Comments

One Response to “No Charges Filed After Woman’s Brother Kills Her Ex-boyfriend After He Broke Into Her Trailer”

  1. Double Tap Center Mass on September 6th, 2023 12:18 pm

    Perfect brotherly love





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 