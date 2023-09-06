No Charges Filed After Woman’s Brother Kills Her Ex-boyfriend After He Broke Into Her Trailer

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says no charges are being filed after a deadly shooting Tuesday night at an Escambia County mobile home park.

Deputies arrived about 9:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park on Pine Forest Road to find the 26-year old deceased from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

The ECSO said the man went to his 47 year old ex-girlfriend’s residence. He broke the door down and forced his way into the trailer. Once inside, he hit the female several times. She texted her family for assistance, and her 23 year old brother, along with others, responded to the house to help.

During the argument, the ex-boyfriend pulled a gun, cocked it and aimed it at the brother. The brother then shot the man twice, and he died from his wounds, the ECSO said.

The investigation is continuing, but at this point the ECSO said no charges will be filed.