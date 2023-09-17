New North Escambia Fiber Service Has Been Down A Full Day. Here’s Why.

The new fiber internet service in North Escambia has been down approaching 24 hours due to a fiber cut outside the area.

Connect powered by Escambia River Electric Cooperative went down about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to the company’s customer service department, a large boring machine damaged a significant portion of the main fiber that connects Conexon Connect customers in Escambia County, the Big Bend area of Florida, and an area in Georgia.

The company said the damage has been isolated and crews are on site excavating. They said there have been delays due to wet ground conditions and no estimated time of repair was available as of Sunday afternoon.