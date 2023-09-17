New North Escambia Fiber Service Has Been Down A Full Day. Here’s Why.

September 17, 2023

The new fiber internet service in North Escambia has been down approaching 24 hours due to a fiber cut outside the area.

Connect powered by Escambia River Electric Cooperative went down about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to the company’s customer service department, a large boring machine damaged a significant portion of the main fiber that connects Conexon Connect customers in Escambia County, the Big Bend area of Florida, and an area in Georgia.

The company said the damage has been isolated and crews are on site excavating. They said there have been delays due to wet ground conditions and no estimated time of repair was available as of Sunday afternoon.

Comments

3 Responses to “New North Escambia Fiber Service Has Been Down A Full Day. Here’s Why.”

  1. Pav on September 17th, 2023 5:19 pm

    Seems mine has been down longer than operational and I just got my first bill. Wonder if it can be pro-rated?

  2. David Huie Green on September 17th, 2023 4:54 pm

    Alternative routing comes in handy for anything critically needed.

    (More than one way in and/or one way out.)

  3. Willis on September 17th, 2023 4:33 pm

    Hmmm
    Dependable, Depending on…….





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 