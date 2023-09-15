New Fire Trucks Stationed In McDavid, Ferry Pass, Osceola

Three new fire trucks are on the road in Escambia County, including a new squad truck in McDavid.

The new Escambia County Fire Rescue trucks are:

Squad 9 – McDavid (Station #9)

Engine 7 – Ferry Pass (Station #7)

Ladder 12 – Osceola (Station #12)

“I’m proud to showcase the newest arrivals to our fleet, which was funded using local option sales tax.” said Fire Chief Adam Harrison. “This investment represents our commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents and guests in Escambia County.”

The total cost for the trucks was just over $2.4 million.

Pictured top: The new Squad 9 now stationed in McDavid. Pictured below: Ferry Pass Engine 7, Osceola Ladder 12. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.