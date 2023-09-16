Navarre Tops Tate 45-42 In Late Night District Battle

The Tate Aggies fell to the Navarre Raiders 45-42 in a late night battle in Navarre.

The game kicked off about 8:30, an hour late, due to a lightning delay. Then the real fireworks began in the district action.

The Raiders were first on the board early in the game. Tate’s Laquarius Bradford returned the ensuing kickoff down to the 14-yard line, leading to the first touchdown for the Aggies from Andrew Colston. Colston added another short TD run to put the Aggies on top 14-7 in the first.

Navarre answered to tie it up 14-14. The Aggies rolled ahead 21-14 with a touchdown run from Nathan Case before Navarre tied it up 21-21.

Tate scored again on a Carson Secchiari run that made it 35-28, Navarre still on top. Colton added another short touchdown run with 5:33 to go in the third, and it was all tied up 35-35. Navarre took the lead 38-35 with a field goal before the Aggies took the lead 42-38 with a touchdown from Demoarion Clay.

Navarre scored again with about nine and half minutes in the game, 45-42.

With just seconds to go in the game and facing fourth down, the Aggies decided to try a 50-yard field goal. The ball had barely left the foot of Tate’s Jackson Clarke when it was blocked by a Navarre player from around the outside.

The Navarre raiders took a knee to end the game about 11:30 p.m.

At 2-2, the Aggies are still having their best season in five years — it’s the first season with two wins since 2018. The Aggies will have next Friday night off before looking for win number three as they host the Milton Panthers on September 29.

Pictured: Northview’s Taite Davis hands off to Andre Colston Friday night in Navarre. Image courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.