Motorcyclist Critically Injured On Highway 97 After Swerving To Avoid A Deer

September 23, 2023

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an early morning crash on Highway 97 south of Walnut Hill.

A 49-year old Atmore man was northbound on Highway 97 south of Tungoil Road when he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle left the roadway, overturned and collided with a tree. The man was ejected from the motorcycle and landed about 60 feet away, troopers said.

The man was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition.

One person was killed in an unrelated fiery crash on Highway 97 early Saturday. Click here for more.

File photo.

Comments

One Response to “Motorcyclist Critically Injured On Highway 97 After Swerving To Avoid A Deer”

  1. Ruby`s Fish Camp on September 23rd, 2023 9:07 am

    Deer are a bikers nightmare. Sending prayers





