Man Found Deceased At Local Publix; Foul Play Not Suspected

September 14, 2023

A man was found deceased at local Publix Thursday morning, and investigators do not currently suspect foul play.

The man was discovered just before 10:30 a.m. inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Publix on Nine Mile Road at Pine Forest Road.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the death appeared to have been from natural causes. The incident remains under investigation as is standard procedure.

NortheEscambia.com file photo.

