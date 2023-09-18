Man Faces Multiple Charges After Highway 29 Traffic Stop

An Escambia County man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Highway 29.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Highway 29 and Kenmore Road. K-9 Ray alert on the vehicle, and a firearm and narcotics were located.

After a short foot pursuit, 36-year old Nathanyel Sean Lewis, 36 was taken into custody. He was charged with driving with license suspended, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, dealing in stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding, possession o a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a felony, resisting arrest and a probation violation. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning without bond.

The ECSO said additional charges are forthcoming.