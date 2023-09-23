Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Shooting Outside Middle School

Pensacola Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a man that occurred near Workman Middle School last Tuesday night.

Keondre Tomorris Wright, 24, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm on school property. He was released from jail on a $75,000 bond.

About 8:30 p.m. shots were fired from a vehicle on Langley Avenue outside of Workman Middle School.

“Officers who were inside the school during a basketball game were alerted to the shooting and went outside to investigate. They located one adult male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition,” Pensacola Police Department Officer Mike Wood said Tuesday night. “The school was placed in lockdown until officers could determine that it was safe for those inside to leave.”

Pensacola Police investigators developed information in the case that led to Wright being named as suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for Wright Thursday, and he turned himself in at the Escambia County Jail Friday afternoon.