K-9 Buster Is Working To Detect Weapons In Escambia Schools (With Gallery)

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Buster is now working at local schools to detect weapons.

Buster specializes in the detection of firearms and ammunition. Firearms are not permitted o Escambia County Public Schools campuses at any time.

Buster and his handler, deputy Katie Touchstone, are being used in the schools and at sporting events.

“We are pleased and extremely fortunate to have such a positive relationship with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office,” said ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Any time we are able to bring trained law enforcement assets to bear in making our campuses more secure, we are grateful.”

“ECSO is committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure our students and community members are safe at school and sporting events,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons. “We want those in our community who would plan to cause problems at these events to know, with no uncertainty, that we will do everything we can to foil those plans and put you in jail.”

