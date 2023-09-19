Jimmie Pennington

age 86 of Chumuckla, Fl died in his home on the morning of September 15, 2023. Jimmie was born in Louisa, Kentucky on January 14, 1937.

He grew up and joined the Navy at eighteen and was stationed in many places. He met his wife (Carol (Pennington) Pennington- no relation) while on leave in Washington D.C. They married and eventually were stationed at NAS Pensacola. Jimmie retired as a Navy Chief, with 21 years of service.

Jimmie was proceeded in death by his wife, Carol Pennington, father, Roy Pennington and mother, Hazel Fugett Pennington, brother Dick Pennington, and sister Nora Wyatt and granddaughter, Jessica Pennington.

He is survived by his son Jeffrey (Cyndi) Pennington and Tracey (Dale) Campbell, beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn Carol Campbell and Dale Robert Campbell Jr.

Also, three sisters, Darlene Candle, Wonola Pennington, and Junevie Pennington, of Midland Heights Pennsylvania.

Jimmie played the guitar and sang mostly for self-enjoyment, but if you were lucky enough to be around when he pulled his guitar out, you were in for a treat. He loved Merle Haggard, Willie and Waylon and the boys! He had a great sense of humor and slightly sarcastic wit that made us laugh all the time.

He enjoyed his yard and planted many fruit trees and berry bushes. He loved animals and had a menagerie of them through the years, including a pot- bellied pig and squirrels he’d nurse back to health.

He stayed active and became involved with the seniors up at the Chumuckla Community Center. He enjoyed going up there for lunch daily. When Jimmie got sick, his special girl, Ruth Hawthorn, would bring a meal to him at his house.

The diagnosis of Leukemia/Bone Marrow cancer less than a month ago, took him quickly but we were all able to be with him and tell him how much he was loved.

Visitation will be at Jay Funeral Chapel,

Friday, September 22nd at 3:00 PM

Memorial Services will be held at 4:00 PM