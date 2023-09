Jay Royals Defeat Northview

The Jay Lady Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs 3-1 high school volleyball action Tuesday evening.

The Jay won the match at Northview in four sets, 25-9, 21-5, 25-20, 25-20.

Northview (3-2) will host L.E.A.D Academy of Pace (0-6) Thursday at 6 p.m.

Jay (5-0) will host Milton (5-5) Thursday at 6 p.m.

