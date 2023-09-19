James Hoyt Coon

James Hoyt Coon, age 84, of Atmore, AL passed away on September 17, 2023. He was born on April 22, 1939 in McCullough, AL to William Alvin Coon and Frances Turk Coon.

He attended Lottie Baptist Church. He was an Auto Mechanic but his passion was his wrecker service. Hoyt also enjoyed deep sea fishing and PBR bull riding. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Larry Coon and Dale Coon Fiveash.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Hardy Coon; his children: Debbie (Brett) Beck of Destin, FL, Pam Magee of Orange Beach, AL and Cris (Marc) Owens of Old Texas, AL; his siblings: Sharlett (Fred) Peevy of McCullough, AL, Thelma (Wayne) Price of Pulaski, TN and Jessie “Hootie” Myrick of Goodway, AL and his grandchildren: Whitney (Matt) Byrd, Caleb Beck, Chloe Beck, Marcus Owens, Cameron Beck and Matthew Owens.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Pruitt. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.