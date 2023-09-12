IP Donates Property To Expand Carver Park In Cantonment

International Paper recently donated property to Escambia County for $10 for the expansion of Carver Park in Cantonment.

The 0.7 acre is located directly south of the current park. Pictured above, the 2.7 acres of the current park is highlighted in yellow, and the donated property is highlighted in red. The space between the two parcels is county right of way.

In the event the property is no longer used for a public park in the future, the property will revert back to International Paper.