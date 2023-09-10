Improvement Made To Highway 297A, Pine Forest Road Intersection

September 10, 2023

Traffic turning southbound (right) onto Pine Forest Road from Highway 297A has never had to stop at the traffic light as Pine Forest southbound goes from one lane to two.

But somehow, that was never clear to a lot of drivers.

Escambia County recently made an improvement they hope will get the message across.

Traffic delineator posts — those little white poles that look like a pipe — were installed to guide traffic from Highway 297A right onto southbound Pine Forest Road.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

