How Is The Air Quality? Find Out With New Escambia Monitoring Network

Escambia County’s Natural Resources Management department has launched a new air quality monitoring network with 12 air quality stations throughout the county. Each reports conditions in real-time, allowing citizens to make better-informed decisions for daily activities.

Visit MyEscambia.com/airquality to view the network.

Air quality monitoring provides the public with measurements of pollutant concentration levels in the ambient air, the portion of the atmosphere near ground level and external to buildings or other structures. Through the monitoring network, Escambia County provides the public with data on particle pollution, particulate matter, ozone and other parameters at each station.

Air quality stations report live current conditions from the following locations in Escambia County: