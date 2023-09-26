How Is The Air Quality? Find Out With New Escambia Monitoring Network
Escambia County’s Natural Resources Management department has launched a new air quality monitoring network with 12 air quality stations throughout the county. Each reports conditions in real-time, allowing citizens to make better-informed decisions for daily activities.
Visit MyEscambia.com/airquality to view the network.
Air quality monitoring provides the public with measurements of pollutant concentration levels in the ambient air, the portion of the atmosphere near ground level and external to buildings or other structures. Through the monitoring network, Escambia County provides the public with data on particle pollution, particulate matter, ozone and other parameters at each station.
Air quality stations report live current conditions from the following locations in Escambia County:
- Cantonment – Road Department, 601 Highway 297A
- ECFR - Molino Fire Station, 1459 Molino Road
- Century – Lake Stone Campground, 801 Highway 4
- Walnut Hill Community Center – 7850 Highway 97
- Beulah – Equestrian Center: 7750 Mobile Highway
- East Hill – Zamora Square: East Yonge Street
- Ferry Pass – Regency Park: 8245 Fathom Road
- Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center – 6405 Wagner Road
- Brownsville Community Center – 3200 West. Desoto Street
- Southwest Escambia Sports Complex – 2020 Bauer Road
- Perdido Key Fire Station – 15500 Perdido Key Drive
- Pensacola Beach – 25 Via de Luna Drive
