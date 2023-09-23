High School Football Scoreboard

September 23, 2023

Here are Friday night’s North Escambia area football scores

FLORIDA

  • West Florida 26, Pine Forest 23
  • Escambia 37, Milton 0
  • Gulf Breeze 35, Pensacola High 0
  • Prince Avenue Christian 56, Pensacola Catholic 20
  • Destin, 42, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 0
  • Navarre 49, Carroll (Ala.) 28
  • BYES: Northview, Tate, Jay, Pace

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton 27, Excel 20
  • Canceled: St. Stanislaus (Bay St. Louis, MS) at Escambia Academy
  • Escambia County (Atmore) 41, Wilcox Central 20 (called 2Q)
  • T.R. Miller 27,  Orange Beach 14
  • W.S. Neal 22, Hillcrest (Evergreen) 3

