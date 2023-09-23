High School Football Scoreboard
September 23, 2023
Here are Friday night’s North Escambia area football scores
FLORIDA
- West Florida 26, Pine Forest 23
- Escambia 37, Milton 0
- Gulf Breeze 35, Pensacola High 0
- Prince Avenue Christian 56, Pensacola Catholic 20
- Destin, 42, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 0
- Navarre 49, Carroll (Ala.) 28
- BYES: Northview, Tate, Jay, Pace
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 27, Excel 20
- Canceled: St. Stanislaus (Bay St. Louis, MS) at Escambia Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) 41, Wilcox Central 20 (called 2Q)
- T.R. Miller 27, Orange Beach 14
- W.S. Neal 22, Hillcrest (Evergreen) 3
