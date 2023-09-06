High In The 90s, Slight Chance Of A Midweek Shower
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 68.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.
