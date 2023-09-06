High In The 90s, Slight Chance Of A Midweek Shower

September 6, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

