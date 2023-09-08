Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
September 8, 2023
Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:
- Pine Forest at Pensacola
- Franklin County at Jay
- Pace at West Florida
- Milton at Washington
- Escambia at Gulf Breeze
- Pensacola Catholic at Fairhope
- Rickards at Navarre
- Tate 42, Northview 14 (Game story, photos from Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy at Banks Academy (Birmingham)
- Escambia County at Satsuma
- T.R. Miller at Wilcox Central
- Mobile Christian at W.S. Neal
- Flomaton 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13 (Thursday)
Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 42-14 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
