Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

September 8, 2023

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

  • Pine Forest at Pensacola
  • Franklin County at Jay
  • Pace at West Florida
  • Milton at Washington
  • Escambia at Gulf Breeze
  • Pensacola Catholic at Fairhope
  • Rickards at Navarre
  • Tate 42, Northview 14 (Game story, photos from Thursday)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy at Banks Academy (Birmingham)
  • Escambia County at Satsuma
  • T.R. Miller at Wilcox Central
  • Mobile Christian at W.S. Neal
  • Flomaton 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13 (Thursday)

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 42-14 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

