Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

Pine Forest at Pensacola

Franklin County at Jay

Pace at West Florida

Milton at Washington

Escambia at Gulf Breeze

Pensacola Catholic at Fairhope

Rickards at Navarre

Tate 42, Northview 14 (Game story, photos from Thursday)

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy at Banks Academy (Birmingham)

Escambia County at Satsuma

T.R. Miller at Wilcox Central

Mobile Christian at W.S. Neal

Flomaton 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13 (Thursday)

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 42-14 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.