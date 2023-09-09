Head-on Crash Near Jay Claims One Life Saturday Morning

September 9, 2023

A head-on wreck Saturday morning south of Jay claimed one life.

A 48-year old Milton man was traveling south on Highway 89 near Highway 182 when his black sedan crossed into the northbound lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Trooper said the driver of a white pickup truck, a 38-year old Milton man, did not have time to react, and the vehicles collided head on.

The 48-year old man was pronounced deceased on the scene of the 8:58 a.m. crash. The driver of the pickup was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The FHP Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit is continuing their investigation.

File photo.

Comments

One Response to “Head-on Crash Near Jay Claims One Life Saturday Morning”

  1. EMD on September 9th, 2023 2:37 pm

    That is so very sad. :’





