Gomez, Cunningham Elected By Default, No One Else Qualifies For Century Mayor, Council

September 28, 2023

The interim mayor and an interim council member will keep their seats because no one else qualified for a special election.

Luis Gomez, Jr. qualified to see the office of mayor, and Henry Cunningham qualified for town council.

Gomez was recently appointed interim mayor after the resignation of Ben Boutwell, and Cunningham was appointed on an interim basis to the council seat vacated by Gomez.

Wednesday was the final day of a qualification week the town council shortened to just three days.

The special election was set for November 1 with the oaths of office 10 days later on November 11. It was not immediately clear if Gomez and Cunningham will be sworn in November 11 or sooner.  In the meantime, they will continue to hold their interim seats.

Pictured top: Luis Gomez, Jr. (left) and Henry Cunningham. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 