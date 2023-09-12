GED Classes Offered At Molino Community Center, Several Other Locations

George Stone Technical College is offering fall GED classes at the Molino Community Century, Ensley Elementary School, CareerSource Escarosa, Blue Angels Elementary and at their main campus.

Classes are open enrollment; students can start anytime.

George Stone Technical College offers GED classes every Wednesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Molino Community Century, 6450 North Highway 95A.

GSTC also offers GED classes at Ensley Elementary School every Tuesday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Tuition is free at the Ensley Elementary site at 501 East Johnson Avenue.

GED classes are also held at CareerSource Escarosa every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at 6913 North Ninth Avenue. In addition, George Stone has partnered with Blue Angels Elementary School to offer GED classes on Tuesday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m.

GED classes on the main campus at 2400 Longleaf Drive are offered throughout the day and online sessions are available for students meeting certain requirements.

For information on any of the George Stone GED classes, contact Patricia Harrison at (850) 941-6200, ext. 2361 or pharrison@ecsdfl.us. GTSC can assist with registration.