FWC Seeks Contracted Nuisance Alligator Trapper For Escambia County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program is accepting applications for a contracted nuisance alligator trapper in Escambia County.

Applicants must pass a criminal history check, have no fish or wildlife law violations and possess a valid, working email address.

To learn more about becoming a contracted nuisance alligator trapper and to apply online, visit MyFWC.com/Alligator and click on “Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.” Applications must be received by Monday, Octotber 2. For more information, email FWCGator@MyFWC.com.

Pictured:A nuisance alligator captured by a FWC contractor near Highway 4 in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.

