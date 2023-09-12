FWC Law Enforcement Report: Fishing And Boating Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Hahr was patrolling the Mahogany Mill Public Boat Ramp, when he observed a charter angler and his crew cleaning fish near the ramp. While conducting a resource inspection of the catch, Officer Hahr observed two undersized greater amberjacks. The captain of the vessel was charged with possession of undersized greater amberjack.

While conducting marine fisheries enforcement at the 17th Avenue Boat Launch, Officer Lugg pulled into the parking lot and observed an individual taking fishing gear and equipment out of his truck bed and loading it into a trailered vessel as if the vessel was about to launch from the ramp. Officer Lugg then observed the vehicle/trailer suddenly exit the boat launch at a high rate of speed into heavy traffic going northbound on 17th Avenue. Officer Lugg attempted to catch up to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle/vessel for not displaying a trailer tag. The vehicle maneuvered in different directions in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being followed. After a brief search, Officer Lugg located the vehicle pulled over. The officer observed the operator standing next to the vessel with a black trash bag and multiple fish lying on the deck of the vessel. Officer Lugg conducted a traffic stop and after speaking with the operator, observed oversized black drum, undersized red snapper, and lane snapper on the deck. All violations were cited accordingly.

While conducting marine fisheries enforcement near Bayou Texar, Officer Lugg conducted an inspection on a shoreline angler and found the individual possessed an undersized flounder and five undersized mangrove snapper in a cooler. All violations were cited accordingly.

Officer Matechik and Lieutenant Corbin were patrolling the Pensacola Pass. Several vessels were stopped for resource inspections. Multiple violations were located including undersized scamp grouper, undersized grey triggerfish, over bag limit of gray triggerfish, undersized Spanish mackerel, reef fish not in whole condition, and no valid fishing licenses. All violations were addressed accordingly.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Bower and Valdez were on patrol and observed a commercial angler. A resource inspection was conducted and two undersized black drum were discovered. The subject was sited accordingly for his violations.

Officers Bower and Valdez were on patrol conducting resource inspections. The officers located a subject kayak fishing in the Santa Rosa Sound. After contacting the subject, they located an undersized speckled trout and two safety violations. The subject did not have a personal floating device or whistle on board and was aware of the regulations on speckled trout. The subject was issued citations and a notice to appear for the violations.

Lieutenant Corbin and Officers Bower and Valdez were on patrol conducting resource inspections in Pensacola Bay at night. The officers observed a vessel without navigational white light displayed. A vessel stop was conducted and during the inspection, Officer Valdez located an oversized redfish measuring 34 inches. The operator of the vessel was issued a warning for his navigation light and was issued a notice to appear for the oversized redfish

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.