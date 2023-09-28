FWC Law Enforcement Report: Drugs At Perdido Rec Area, Boating And Fishing Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officers Waters and Hahr were patrolling at the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area when they observed a subject conceal himself behind the sandbar and begin to roll a cannabis blunt. The officers interrupted him and informed him that illegal drugs are a violation within the recreation area. He was issued a notice to appear for the violation.

Officers Waters and Hahr were patrolling at Heron Bayou when they observed a vessel return to the ramp without navigation lights. A resource inspection revealed he had an oversized redfish in the cooler. The man was charged with harvesting an oversized redfish.

Officers Waters, Hahr, and Allgood were on patrol and checking boats in Pensacola Bay when they observed a subject fishing alone on a vessel. Upon conducting a fisheries inspection, the subject stated he had some lane snapper. He opened his fish box to show the officers and they observed four juvenile red snappers. He was charged with undersized and over the bag limit of red snapper. Another man was found in possession of an undersized flounder and was charged accordingly.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Valdez and Mullins were on patrol conducting resource inspections at boat landings on Escambia River. They located two subjects recovering their vessel at Williams Landing. After contacting the subjects, the officers conducted a boating safety and resource inspection and discovered 16 largemouth bass in a cooler on the boat. The daily bag limit is five bass per person. Both subjects were charged with taking over the bag limit.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.