FWC Law Enforcement Report: Drugs Along The Perdido, Boating And Fishing Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officers Waters and Hahr were patrolling Perdido River Wildlife Management Aea and found three groups of recreators using marijuana and methamphetamine. Two people were charged with use of medical marijuana in a public place, one was charged with possession of cannabis, and two men were charged with possession of methamphetamine. One of the subjects was also arrested for two felony warrants.

Officers Waters and Hahr checked a boat leaving Mahogany Mills Boat Ramp and were told by the two subjects they had caught 50 almaco jacks. Upon conducting a resource inspection of their cooler, the officers discovered the subjects had harvested 49 greater amberjack measuring between 10.5 and 14.5 inches. The minimum size limit for greater amberjack is 34” and the bag limit is one fish. Both subjects were charged with taking over the bag limit and undersized greater amberjack.

Officer Ramos concluded a five-month investigation of a derelict vessel abandoned in Bayou Chico by an individual who resides out of state and indicated he had no intention of removing the vessel from the water. Officer Ramos filed a warrant for the individual’s arrest and proper paperwork to have the vessel removed from local waters. In addition to an arrest, the responsible party of the vessel will also be required to reimburse the state of Florida for the removal costs of the derelict vessel after it has been removed and destroyed.

Officer Ramos received a complaint of a hook-and-line fishing vessel operating recklessly near another vessel engaged in scuba diving in the Gulf of Mexico on a natural reef. The scuba diving vessel was properly displaying a divers-down flag and it was apparent the captain of the offending vessel knew divers were in the water. A verbal altercation ensued and then the fishing vessel rapidly accelerated on plane and made a series of sharp turns in the water above the divers before fleeing the scene. Officer Ramos was able to determine the vessel registration and subsequently located and interviewed the operator of the vessel, who was discovered to be a commercial charter boat captain running a charter trip with paying customers during the time of the offense. After compiling additional witness interviews, Officer Ramos obtained an arrest warrant for reckless operation of a vessel.

Officer Ramos was on joint enforcement agreement patrol and conducted a resource inspection on a vessel that had been offshore fishing. A large gag grouper was discovered on board; however, the season for this species was closed when the fish was harvested. The harvester of the illegal fish was issued an appropriate citation for the violation.

Officers Wilkenson and Ramos were on patrol and observed a recreational fishing boat returning from the Gulf of Mexico. The officers conducted a boating safety and resource inspection and discovered an undersized gray triggerfish. The appropriate citation was issued to the individual who harvested the illegal fish.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Ramos and Ates were on night patrol and observed two subjects gigging and attempting to take flounder. The fishing vessel did not display required navigational lights. The officers conducted a boating safety and resource inspection and asked the subjects if they had any fish. One of the subjects replied they had a flounder and he showed it to the officers, implying it was the only fish on board. Officer Ramos continued investigating and discovered the subjects were also in possession of a red drum that they had gigged, which is an illegal method of take for that species. Officer Ates issued the subject a notice to appear for gigging the red drum and a warning for the navigation lights violation.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

