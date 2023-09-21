Free Dog And Cat Adoptions At Escambia Animal Shelter Through Saturday

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is offering free adoption for all cats and dogs one year or older through September 23.

Puppies are available for $50, and kittens are available for $25. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

“We recently partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to offer free adoptions, but we want to give our community a second chance to participate in the adoption special for the full week,” said John Robinson, Director for the Department of Animal Welfare. “We have over 100 dogs and nearly two dozen cats ready to go home with you today. Adopting is a great way to give a pet a second chance at a new home while also making space at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center for other animals in need.”

Residents can view a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County at 24petconnect.com prior to visiting the shelter.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

All of the pictured animals were available for adoption this week.