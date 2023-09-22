Former Flomaton Cop Arrested In Molino Pleads To Trafficking Meth

September 22, 2023

A former Flomaton Police Department lieutenant has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking after an investigation involving law enforcement from two states and the DEA culminated in Molino.

Jury trial was set to begin Thursday for Isaac R. Lopez. Shortly after he entered the courtroom, Lopez entered a straight up plea to Judge Coleman Robison to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine 28 to 200 grams and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

When he is sentenced in November, Lopez faces a minimum of seven years to a maximum of 30 years in state prison, plus fines totaling $105,000.

Lopez arranged a narcotics deal for methamphetamine from an Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office investigator by phone and text messages. An arrest report states he arrived on December 7, 2020, at a predetermined location near the ECSO precinct in Molino and accepted the two ounces of methamphetamine from the undercover officer. He was then taken into custody by deputies and the SWAT team.

The cellphone used by Lopez to arrange the meth deal belonged to the Town of Flomaton, according to Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Health Jackson. As a result, Lopez was charged in Alabama for felony use of official position or office for personal gain.

Lopez was terminated from the Flomaton Police Department.

Written by William Reynolds 

 