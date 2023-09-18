Florida Gas Prices Rise An Average Of Eight Cents

September 18, 2023

Florida gas prices increased last week, as anticipated. Sunday’s state average of $3.69 per gallon is eight cents more than the week before.

“Global fuel supplies continue to tighten, putting upward pressure on oil prices and subsequently, the price of gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

In Escambia County, the average was $3.49. A North Escambia low os $3.41 was available Sunday night on Highway 29 in Cantonment. A Escambia County low of $3.19 was available Sunday at a Nine Mile Road station.

Sunday’s state average remains 16 cents below this year’s high of $3.85 per gallon.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 