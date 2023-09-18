Florida Gas Prices Rise An Average Of Eight Cents

Florida gas prices increased last week, as anticipated. Sunday’s state average of $3.69 per gallon is eight cents more than the week before.

“Global fuel supplies continue to tighten, putting upward pressure on oil prices and subsequently, the price of gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

In Escambia County, the average was $3.49. A North Escambia low os $3.41 was available Sunday night on Highway 29 in Cantonment. A Escambia County low of $3.19 was available Sunday at a Nine Mile Road station.

Sunday’s state average remains 16 cents below this year’s high of $3.85 per gallon.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.