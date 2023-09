Florida Forestry Hosts Practice Sessions For FFA Students

The Florida Forest Service hosted FFA students from several North Escambia schools last week to practice for an upcoming competition.

FFA students from Beulah Middle, Beulah Academy, Ransom Middle, Northview High and Tate high schools took part in the vent at the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center in Cantonment.

