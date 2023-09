Flomaton Crash Claims Life Of Jay Man

A crash Wednesday morning in front of Flomaton High School claimed the life of a Jay man.

The crash happened on Highway 31 just after 9 a.m. when a Dodge Dakota pickup truck driven by 68-year old Raymond McDaniel collided with a semi-truck.

McDaniel retired from the Town of Jay after nearly 20 years of service.

The Flomaton Police Department and troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are continuing their investigation.