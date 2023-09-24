Firefighters Battle Woods Fire In Cottage Hill

Firefighters were battling a woods fire behind several homes in Cottage Hill Sunday afternoon.

Multiple stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service responded about 3:15 p.m. to the 1800 block of Williams Ditch Road, east of Parker Road.

There was no structural damage immediately reported, and no injuries.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.