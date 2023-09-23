Fiery Crash Claims Life On Highway 97 In Molino

A fiery Highway 97 crash in Molino claimed a life early Saturday morning.

A vehicle left the roadway about 5:40 a.m. and reportedly hit a tree before catching fire, according to authorities.

One person in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash on Highway 97 near Abromovich Lane, less than a mile north of Molino Park Elementary School.

Additional details were not yet available as the Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

File photo.