Fiery Crash Claims Life On Highway 97 In Molino

September 23, 2023

A fiery Highway 97 crash in Molino claimed a life early Saturday morning.

A vehicle left the roadway about 5:40 a.m. and reportedly hit a tree before catching fire, according to authorities.

One person in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash on Highway 97 near Abromovich Lane, less than a mile north of Molino Park Elementary School.

Additional details were not yet available as the Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an unrelated crash on Highway 97 early Saturday. Click here for more.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 