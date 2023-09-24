Fiber Provider: Please Don’t Shoot At Our Lines During Dove Season

With dove season beginning, North Escambia’s new fiber internet provider is issuing a warning — don’t shoot at power or fiber lines.

According to Connect Powered by Escambia River Electric Cooperative, shooting at an electrical line is a crime and the responsible parties could be held financially liable for repairs.

“Shooting at wired lines, even during hunting season, could result in unnecessary power and internet outages,” Connect said.

Anyone that witnesses a person shooting at wired lines in EREC’s territory is asked to report it to the cooperative at (850) 675-4521.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, dove season is September 23 to October 15, November 11 to December 3 and December 19 to January 31.