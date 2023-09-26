FDC Announces New Prison Hiring Bonuses, Including $1K At Century, $6K At Santa Rosa

The Florida Department of Corrections has announced hiring bonuses of $1,000 at select prisons, including Century, and $6,000 retention pay at other prisons including the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton.

FDC correctional officers will start their careers at $22 an hour, or $48,620 annually. They will receive paid training, special high-risk retirement, and various opportunities for career advancement.

Selected institutions identified as “hard to fill” locations across the state offer $6,000 Retention Payments to certified correctional officers, sergeants, lieutenants, and captains. This comes in the form of a three-installment pay plan upon certification at the following institutions:

Apalachee Correctional Institution (Sneads)

Columbia Correctional Institution (Lake City)

Florida State Prison (Raiford)

Franklin Correctional Institution (Carrabelle)

Gulf Correctional Institution (Wewahitchka)

Hamilton Correctional Institution (Jasper)

Jackson Correctional Institution (Malone)

Mayo Correctional Institution (Mayo)

Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)

Reception and Medical Center (Lake Butler)

Santa Rosa Correctional Institution (Milton)

Suwannee Correctional Institution (Live Oak)

Taylor Correctional Institution (Perry)

Union Correctional Institution (Starke)

Wakulla Correctional Institution (Crawfordville)

Certified new hires are eligible to receive a $1,000 bonus at the following institutions:

Calhoun Correctional Institution (Blountstown)

Century Correctional Institution (Century)

Charlotte Correctional Institution (Punta Gorda)

Dade Correctional Institution (Florida City)

Everglades Correctional Institution (Miami)

Hardee Correctional Institution (Bowling Green)

Holmes Correctional Institution (Bonifay)

Liberty Correctional Institution (Bristol)

Lowell Correctional Institution (Ocala)

Madison Correctional Institution (Madison)

Martin Correctional Institution (Indiantown)

Okeechobee Correctional Institution (Okeechobee)

Tomoka Correctional Institution (Daytona Beach)

Walton Correctional Institution (DeFuniak Springs)

“There has been no better time than now to be a part of the Florida Department of Corrections,” said FDC Secretary Ricky Dixon. “I express my sincere gratitude to our Governor and the Florida legislature for recognizing that an investment in corrections is an investment in public safety. I am thrilled to observe the favorable outcomes of these extraordinary incentives and retention measures, enabling us to attract and retain the best correctional professionals nationwide.”