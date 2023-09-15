Escambia Parks And Rec Wins State Sports Tourism Award

The Florida Recreation and Park Association Awards has awarded Escambia County Parks and Recreation the 2023 Excellence in Sports Tourism Award: Small Market Award.

The award recognizes efforts to advance the park and recreation profession in the area of sports tourism.

Escambia County Parks and Recreation maintains property throughout the county, including the athletic fields and parks, neighborhood and open space parks, community centers, beach access parks, boat launch areas and the Equestrian Center. The department partners with Pensacola Sports, the local sports marketing organization, to attract and retain events that fit the community.

The Southeastern Conference hosted the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in October 2022 after a previous run in Orange Beach. The week-long event saw record-breaking attendance and generated over $2.5 million in local economic impact. Parks and recreation staff worked tirelessly to welcome players and visitors, prepping the field prior to the tournament and maintaining the grounds daily.

Traditional sports events, including lacrosse, youth soccer and baseball, and intramural college flag football, have contributed to the economic impact, marking Escambia County as a true sports destination. In 2022, the Equestrian Center hosted 51 events, generating over $6 million of local economic impact.

Pictured: The record-setting SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex last October. Thee tournament will return in October 2023. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.