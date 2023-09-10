Escambia Man Charged With Drug, Weapons Offenses After K-9 Alerts On Suspicious Vehicle

September 10, 2023

A suspicious vehicle call resulted in the arrest of an Escambia County man on multiple weapons and drug charges.

Jeremy Lee Chadwick, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday with bond set at $16,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to North W Street where Deputy Housam and K-9 Ray investigated a suspicious vehicle. K-9 Ray alerted to the odor of narcotics, resulting in the discovery of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, steroids, a rifle, and ammunition that were located inside the vehicle, the ECSO said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 