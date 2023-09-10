Escambia Man Charged With Drug, Weapons Offenses After K-9 Alerts On Suspicious Vehicle

A suspicious vehicle call resulted in the arrest of an Escambia County man on multiple weapons and drug charges.

Jeremy Lee Chadwick, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday with bond set at $16,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to North W Street where Deputy Housam and K-9 Ray investigated a suspicious vehicle. K-9 Ray alerted to the odor of narcotics, resulting in the discovery of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, steroids, a rifle, and ammunition that were located inside the vehicle, the ECSO said.