Escambia Man Accused In Theft Of $10K Worth Of Lawn Equipment

An Escambia County man has been charged with stealing over $10,000 worth of Stihl lawn equipment.

Rashaad Ramon Stafford, 28, was charged with three counts of burglaries and several counts of grand theft. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

The ECSO was investigating a recent string of burglaries where suspects were targeting businesses and vehicles. Last week, investigators were conducting surveillance and identified Stafford as a suspect. Stolen property was being stored at two residences and was recovered.

Stafford remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Photos courtesy ECSO for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.