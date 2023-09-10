Escambia County To Hold Public Hearing On Property Tax Rate, $702 Million Budget

September 10, 2023

The Escambia County Commission will hold its first public meeting on their budget and property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year that begins October 1.

The meeting is set for 5:01 p.m. Monday on the first floor of 221 Palafox Place.

The millage rates tentatively approved by the board are 6.6165 for the countywide millage rate, .359 for the Library Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU) and .685 for the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU).

The aggregate of these millage rates is 11.50% above the “rolled back rate” of 6.7023 and is defined by the state as a tax increase.

The county’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year is $701,963,319.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 