Escambia County Motorcyclist Killed In Late Wednesday Crash

September 28, 2023

A 41-year old motorcyclist from Escambia County was killed in crash late Wednesday night.

The crash happened about 11:25 p.m. on Gulf Beach Highway at Plateau Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an 81-year old Lillian, Alabama, woman was driving her Ford F150 south on Plateau Road when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Troopers said she attempted to make a turn onto Gulf Beach Highway and collided with the front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County paramedics.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 