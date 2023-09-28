Escambia County Motorcyclist Killed In Late Wednesday Crash

A 41-year old motorcyclist from Escambia County was killed in crash late Wednesday night.

The crash happened about 11:25 p.m. on Gulf Beach Highway at Plateau Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an 81-year old Lillian, Alabama, woman was driving her Ford F150 south on Plateau Road when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Troopers said she attempted to make a turn onto Gulf Beach Highway and collided with the front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County paramedics.

File photo.