Escambia County Motorcyclist Killed In Late Wednesday Crash
September 28, 2023
A 41-year old motorcyclist from Escambia County was killed in crash late Wednesday night.
The crash happened about 11:25 p.m. on Gulf Beach Highway at Plateau Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol said an 81-year old Lillian, Alabama, woman was driving her Ford F150 south on Plateau Road when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Troopers said she attempted to make a turn onto Gulf Beach Highway and collided with the front of the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County paramedics.
File photo.
