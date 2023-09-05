Escambia County 4-H Labor Day Classic Cow Show Winners Announced

September 5, 2023

The fifth annual Escambia County 4-H Labor Day Classic Cow Show was held at the Escambia County 4-H agriculture facility on Highway 99 in Molino.

Youth from Northwest Florida, Central Florida and Alabama showed their cows including prospect steers, market steers and heifers, highlighting the hard work put into them.

Winners included:

  • Prospect Steer: Sarah Alexander of Pensacola Grand Champion: A.T. Bridgers of Cantonment Reserve Grand Champion
  • Market Steer: A.T. Bridgers of Cantonment Grand Champion; Mallory Mahoney of Cantonment, Reserve Grand Champion.
  • Heifers: Jack Trejo  of Walnut Hill Grand Champion; Tucker Padgett of Molino, Reserve Grand Champion
The cattle were judged by Allyson Tremble.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 