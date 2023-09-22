ECSO Using Van, Cameras To Watch Nuisance Homes 24/7

September 22, 2023

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has repurposed an aging van with over 200,000 miles as their new “Nuisance Abatement Module”.

Equipped with six cameras that provide real time feed directly to the ECSO.

“Many times, a single residence becomes a nuisance and is a drain on Sheriff’s Office resources. Our hope is that this Nuisance Abatement Module will help alleviate this drain. This module is the first of three such platforms the Sheriff’s Office will roll out as needed,” the ECSO said.

Thursday, the van was parked outside a house on North V Street where the ECSO says they have responded to more than 70 complaints in three months.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 