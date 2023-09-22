ECSO Using Van, Cameras To Watch Nuisance Homes 24/7

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has repurposed an aging van with over 200,000 miles as their new “Nuisance Abatement Module”.

Equipped with six cameras that provide real time feed directly to the ECSO.

“Many times, a single residence becomes a nuisance and is a drain on Sheriff’s Office resources. Our hope is that this Nuisance Abatement Module will help alleviate this drain. This module is the first of three such platforms the Sheriff’s Office will roll out as needed,” the ECSO said.

Thursday, the van was parked outside a house on North V Street where the ECSO says they have responded to more than 70 complaints in three months.