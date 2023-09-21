Delta Adds Seasonal Nonstop Flights From Pensacola To New York

Delta Air Lines has announced it will begin nonstop service from Pensacola International Airport to LaGuardia Airport with six-day per week service in November and daily service in December.

LaGuardia Airport, located in the Queens borough of New York City, is the third busiest airport in New York. In addition to convenient access to New York City, Delta also offers nonstop connections to 78 destinations from LaGuardia.

Delta’s daily flights are generally scheduled to depart Pensacola at 2:10 p.m. CST and arrive at LaGuardia at 5:41 p.m. EST. Flights depart LaGuardia at 11:15 a.m. EST and arrive in Pensacola at 1:24 p.m. CST. Service will be flown by Delta Connection partner Endeavor Air on Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft in either 70 seat or 76-seat configurations.

“We are excited to provide additional flight options to get to the Northeast this holiday season,” Pensacola International Airport Director Matthew Coughlin said. “We strive to provide as many travel options to as many destinations as possible, and service to New York City is a big win.”

LaGuardia Airport is the second hub city Delta has connected to Pensacola. The airline operates more than 40 flights a week between Pensacola and its hub in Atlanta.

“I am grateful for Delta’s investment in providing daily non-stop service to New York City and I’m excited for our citizens to get this wonderful benefit,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said. “For one of our longtime airline providers to set a new precedent with daily non-stop service from Pensacola to a destination outside Atlanta is a message of community strength and a major complement to the momentum of Pensacola.”

Pensacola International Airport had seasonal service to LaGuardia Airport through American Airlines in the summer of 2021 and 2023.