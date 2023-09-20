Cunningham Appointed Interim Century Council Member

Henry Cunningham was sworn in Tuesday night as an interim member of the Century Town Council.

The council was tasked with filling the seat recently vacated by Luis Gomez, Jr. who was appointed interim mayor after the August resignation of Ben Boutwell.

Three people — Cunningham, Calvin Cottrell, Jr., and Eddie Hammond — submitted their names to be considered for the seat.

Council member Sandra Jackson made a motion to appoint Hammond, saying he was the first one to call her. Hammond’s appointment failed on a 2-2 vote — Jackson and Alisha Johnson in favor, Shelisa McCall and Dynette Lewis against.

Jackson then made a motion to appoint Cunningham, saying he was the second one to call her. His appointment passed on a 4-0 vote.

“I’m here to work; I’m ready to work. So let’s go get it,” he said. “Century has been my home. I grew up here; it’s an honor for me to be serving on the town council. I’m proud to be here, and I’m looking forward to working with everybody.”

Cunningham’s time as an interim council member will be brief. An elected council member will take office on November 11 following a special election.

