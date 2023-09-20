Cunningham Appointed Interim Century Council Member

September 20, 2023

Henry Cunningham was sworn in Tuesday night as an interim member of the Century Town Council.

The council was tasked with filling the seat recently vacated by Luis Gomez, Jr. who was appointed interim mayor after the August resignation of Ben Boutwell.

Three people — Cunningham, Calvin Cottrell, Jr., and Eddie Hammond — submitted their names to be considered for the seat.

Council member Sandra Jackson made a motion to appoint Hammond, saying he was the first one to call her. Hammond’s appointment failed on a 2-2 vote — Jackson and Alisha Johnson in favor, Shelisa McCall and Dynette Lewis against.

Jackson then made a motion to appoint Cunningham, saying he was the second one to call her. His appointment passed on a 4-0 vote.

“I’m here to work; I’m ready to work. So let’s go get it,” he said. “Century has been my home. I grew up here; it’s an honor for me to be serving on the town council. I’m proud to be here, and I’m looking forward to working with everybody.”

Cunningham’s time as an interim council member will be brief. An elected council member will take office on November 11 following a special election.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 