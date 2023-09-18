Connie Louise Gibson

Connie Louise Gibson, age 68, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on September 16, 2023. She was born on August 23, 1955, in Atmore, Alabama, to the late David and Ruby White. Connie was a retired self-employed business woman who extended her love and support to many and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Connie is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Gibson, of Pensacola, Florida. She is also survived by her son, Ashley Dupree, and her grandson, Kagen Dupree, both of Pensacola, Florida. Connie was a beloved great- grandmother to Indie Rose Spagnuolo, also of Pensacola, Florida and Adeline Marie Covey of Madison, Alabama. She is also survived by her sisters, Francine Wilson (Norman), of Atmore, Alabama, Nancy Pace (Joe), of Murphy, North Carolina, Marsha Wright and Judy Walace (Otto) of Pensacola, Florida. Connie is also survived by her brothers, David White, Ricky White, Wendell White, Tony White, and Terry White (Sherry), all of Atmore, Alabama. Connie was preceded in death by her father, David White, and her mother, Ruby White (Presley), both of Atmore, Alabama. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Russell White and Paul White, all of Atmore, Alabama and her grandson Dylan Covey of Madison, Alabama.

Please join the family in celebrating Connie’s Life on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12 Noon at Hosey Presley Cemetery in Nokomis, AL with Bro. Don Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Hosey Presley Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Johnathan White, Thomas White, Chad White, Justin Godwin, Daniel White and Travis White.

Honorary Pallbearers are Tony Wilson, Derek Wilson, Steve White and Riley White.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Connie Gibson during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.