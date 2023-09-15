Claudia Burkett Powell

September 15, 2023

Claudia Burkett Powell, age 76, of Bay Minette, AL passed away on September 13, 2023. She was born on October 13, 1946 in Davisville, FL to Comer Eugene Burkett and Lela Bruce Burkett. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Tommy Burkett, Johnny Burkett, James Burkett and Cindy Burkett.

She is survived by her children: Roger (Shelley) Scott, Cynthia Scott and Sherry Scott; her brothers, Gene Burkett, Wayne Burkett, Mike Burkett, and Floyd Burkett; her sisters, Ruby Sanspree, Frances Godwin and Shirley Boatwright; her grandchildren: Jessyka (Tali), David (Whitney), Bookie (Crystal), Whitney, Matt (Savannah), Courtney, Tamaria, Summer (Scott), Shawn (Katelyn), Anthony, Jace, Zack, Holly (Bobby) Ethan and Devin along
with 31 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Hadley and Bro. Steve Hadley officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Shawn Ramer, Anthony Ramer, Zack Daniels, Jace Daniels, Matthew Scott and Michael Burkett.

Honorary pallbearers will be Courtland Scott, Bryson Scott, Bookie Scott and David Scott.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

