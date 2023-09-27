Century Rejects 280% Tax Increase, Can’t Approve A Budget

A nearly 300% property tax increase in Century failed Tuesday evening, leaving the town without a new budget. And what happens next was not immediately clear.

The town council had previously given unanimous tentative approval to a a property tax increase with a millage rate of .9204, which is 290.66% greater than the rolled-back rate of .2356 mills.

Because the tax increase is so high, the state required unanimous approval on a final vote Tuesday, but the millage rate failed on a 4-1 vote with council president Dynette Lewis dissenting.

“I’m just not in favor of an increase at all,” Lewis said. “That’s a 290% increase, and I’m just in not in favor.”

Without a tax rate, the council was unable to vote on an $8 million budget proposed by interim Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. The $8 million tentative budget is up more than $2 million (39%) over last year’s $5,8 million, mostly due to grant funds. It included a 3% raise for all employees, plus another $15,000 for the mayor to provide discretionary raises.

The town will head into the next fiscal year on October 1, but they will be able to spend funds under the tentative budget.

Town Clerk Leslie Howington attempted to call the town attorney by phone to find out what happens next on the millage rate but reached his voicemail.

It appears the town could be forced back to square one on a property tax rate with new advertising and new meetings.

Pictured top: Century Council president Dynette Lewis reviews the mayor’s budget Tuesday evening. Pictured below: A Century millage rate hearing. Pictured inset: No member of the public attended the meeting. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.