Century Cuts Special Election Qualifications Down To Just Three Days

The Town of Century has cut the qualification period to just three days next week for candidates that wish to seek the office of mayor or a town council seat in an upcoming special election.

ELECTION DATES

Ben Boutwell resigned as mayor on August 22. Then on August 28, Luis Gomez, Jr. resigned from his seat after being appointed interim mayor.

The special primary election will be held on Tuesday, October 17 in a contest with three or more candidates. If that necessitates a runoff, it will be held during the general election.

The general election in a contest with only two candidates will be held on Wednesday, November 1 (along with any necessary runoff).

CANDIDATE QUALIFICATION

Candidates may qualify from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place in Pensacola on Monday, September 25 through Wednesday, September 27 and at Century Town Hall from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, September 25. The qualification period in recent years has been a full week.

An registered voter in the Town of Century can qualify. A candidate for mayor must have resided in the town for six months prior to qualification date, but there is no previous residency requirement for council. The qualification fee for town council is $50; the qualification fee for mayor is $126.32.

The office of mayor pays $10,131.98 annually, while a council member is paid $3,714.92 each year.

The oath of office will be held on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

VOTER REGISTRATION

It’s already too late for a resident of Century to qualify to vote in the October 17 primary. The deadline was September 18, one day before the town council voted to approve the election date.

For the November 1 general election, voter registration will close on Tuesday, October 3.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.