Century CI K-9 Team Takes Second In Southeastern States Manhunt Trials

The Century Correctional Institution K-9 team placed second in the Multiple Leash Division at the Southeastern State Manhunt Field Trials hosted by the Escambia County Road Prison. Pictured from Century CI are (L-R) Lieutenant J. Booth, Sergeant C. King, Officers D. Patterson and J. deGraaf, Sergeants J. Sanders and D. Walker, Officer M. Wilson, and Warden K. Watkins. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.